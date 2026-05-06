We Will Not Give Your Victory to Anyone: Lukashenko’s Solemn Pledge to Belarus’ Veterans

On the eve of the sacred Day of Victory, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko presented state awards to citizens who have distinguished themselves in various fields — industry, security, education, and the arts. Some of the honourees still remember with their own eyes the dawn of Victory in May 1945.

The President emphasised that Belarus’s contribution to the common Victory remains the greatest pride and everlasting merit of the Belarusian people. “Belarus, which lost every third of its citizens in the crucible of the Great Patriotic War — burned, destroyed, yet unbroken — stood shoulder to shoulder with the other peoples of the Soviet Union and saved the world from the brown plague of Nazism. This is our greatest achievement and the pride of the entire Belarusian and Soviet people. We must never renounce this pride,” the Head of State declared during the ceremony.

He addressed the veterans of the Great Patriotic War with special warmth and gratitude: “You are very dear to us, because without you it would be extremely difficult for us. Human memory is imperfect — over time it fades and loses its sharpness. We have preserved the truth about that Great Victory first and foremost thanks to you — those who lived through those terrible years and passed the real story on to us and to our young people. That is the simple mathematics of why you are so important to us — and not only to us.”

The President stressed that Belarus is a land of truly talented people. He personally thanked each awardee for their contribution — whether in strengthening the economy, defence, or the social sphere. “We glorify our Motherland first and foremost through labour victories. But if necessary, we are ready to defend it with weapons in hand, without sparing our lives — just as you once did,” he assured.

Among those honoured were representatives of the security forces, who, in the President’s words, stand guard over peace every single day. Vladimir Safonov, Chief of Staff — First Deputy Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus: “As a representative of the special operations forces, I can assure you that every serviceman in our branch lives by the motto ‘No one but us’. It obliges us, in any situation and at any time, to carry out the most difficult tasks in defence of the sovereignty and independence of our beloved Republic of Belarus.”

The ceremony also recognised genuine national treasures, such as Alexander Feldman — a legendary mathematics teacher from Minsk School No. 19, now named People’s Teacher of Belarus. At 89 years old, he has been teaching for nearly 60 years, and his students continue to triumph at national and international olympiads.

Alexander Feldman: “I have always placed great importance on presenting new material clearly, precisely and understandably. The notes I write on the board should serve as a model for my pupils.”

Also honoured was Senior Sergeant Roman Leonov, who rescued three people from a burning building without a moment’s hesitation. In his address, the President reminded everyone that the history of every Belarusian family is inseparably linked with the Great Patriotic War — with childhood under bombs, with the heroism and courage of parents, grandparents and great-grandparents.