What Did Lukashenko Say in Response to Polish Non-Recognition of Elections in Belarus?

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko responded to the statement by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski during a press conference in Minsk, as BELTA reported.

After Alexander Lukashenko answered a question from a Polish journalist, the press secretary of the head of state, Natalia Eismont, read out the latest statement from the Polish Foreign Minister regarding the non-recognition of elections in Belarus. This statement also mentioned "Russian aggression" and the Russian leader.

"Why are you dragging Russia into this? Why are you provoking Putin? Don't you have enough problems? Sikorski is an experienced person. We have met and talked. Why is he so concerned about our elections? He should think about what will happen tomorrow. Today, Polish farmers threw manure at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. And tomorrow? So calm down! Are we saying anything about you? No," responded the President.

He reminded that Poland has its own elections in May. "But we will not interfere in them. And if you want, we can show that we know something about artificial intelligence, IT technologies, and so on. But we do not set such a goal. We don't need it. We don't want escalation, we won't do it. And we are believers. We are Christians. God forbid. He sees this and starts to intervene. It won't be pleasant. For us, but even more so for you. So let's live in peace!" said Alexander Lukashenko.