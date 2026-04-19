“You Will Regret It”: Lukashenko Delivers Blunt Warning to Baltic States, Poland and Ukraine

MINSK, April 20, 2026 — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has issued a sharp and unambiguous warning to his western neighbours and Ukraine: any aggression against Belarus would bring consequences they would bitterly regret.

In his interview with RT, reported by state news agency BELTA, the president said it was his duty to caution Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and, to a certain extent, Ukraine. “God forbid they commit aggression against Belarus,” Lukashenko declared. “We do not want war, we have no intention of fighting them. No wars will ever be launched from Belarusian territory against Poland or Lithuania. We will not do that unless we are dragged into such a war and forced to respond. We do not want this.”

At the same time, he made clear that Belarus would defend itself with every means at its disposal if attacked. “This does not mean that at the first sign of confrontation we will immediately strike those countries with nuclear weapons,” he assured. “We have more than enough other weapons to counter any aggression.”