FSB of Russia Neutralizes Terrorist Preparing Attacks in Synagogue and Moscow Subway

The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has neutralized a member of a terrorist organization who was planning attacks in a synagogue in the Moscow region and on the Moscow subway system, according to TASS, citing the Center for Public Relations (CPR) of the FSB.

"The terrorist activity of a citizen of the Russian Federation, originally from one of the Central Asian countries and a participant in a terrorist organization banned in Russia, has been thwarted in the Moscow region. The terrorist intended to detonate homemade explosive devices in a Jewish cultural institution in the Moscow Region and at one of the stations of the Moscow subway," the CPR reported. After the attacks, he planned to flee to Afghanistan and join the ranks of the terrorist organization.

"During his apprehension, the criminal resisted law enforcement officers with weapons and was neutralized by return fire," the FSB announced.

According to the CPR, after pledging allegiance to the terrorist organization, the suspect conducted reconnaissance of the area and acquired components for making explosive devices. During investigative actions at his residence, firearms, parts, chemical substances, and explosive elements for assembling bombs were discovered.