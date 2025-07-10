Houthi Rebels Sink Second Vessel in the Red Sea in a Week

The situation in the Red Sea is escalating. The Houthis have sunk a cargo ship that was transiting near the coast of Yemen towards the Suez Canal.

In the past two days, the container ship Eternity C has become the second vessel to be sunk. Both ships were delivering cargo under contracts with Israeli companies.

The Houthis have demonstrated a willingness to take such radical measures for the first time—previously, they had captured ships but not sunk them.