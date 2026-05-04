WHO suspects Andes virus outbreak on cruise ship

The World Health Organization suspects an outbreak of Andes virus, one of the most dangerous hantavirus variants, on the cruise ship MV Hondius. The virus is capable of spreading from person to person, according to Maria Van Kerkhove, Acting Director of Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention at the WHO, according to TASS.

"We are working on the assumption that this is Andes virus," she said at a briefing in Geneva. She added that the organization is currently awaiting test results from the South African National Institute for Disease Control (NICD) to confirm or refute this theory. She noted that the results could be presented as early as tomorrow.

Andes virus is one of the few hantaviruses for which human-to-human transmission has been confirmed.

A detailed report on the WHO website on the outbreak notes that passengers on board the cruise ship are advised to maintain maximum social distancing and remain in their cabins whenever possible. Epidemiological investigations are underway to determine the source of infection. Passengers and crew are also advised to wash their hands frequently, closely monitor for symptoms of hantavirus infection, and actively track them for 45 days. The crew must ensure proper cleaning of premises (avoiding dry cleaning) and adequate ventilation on the ship.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation website, approximately 150 people are stranded on the MV Hondius, primarily British, American, and Spanish passengers. Authorities in Cape Verde, an island nation in the Atlantic Ocean, stated that as a precaution, they did not allow the MV Hondius to dock or disembark passengers. Spanish authorities are considering whether to accept the ship into their territory.

According to officials, three people have died as a result of an outbreak on the cruise ship MV Hondius: a Dutch couple and a German citizen. A British citizen was evacuated from the ship and is in intensive care in South Africa.

The WHO, however, states that the risk to the global population from the hantavirus outbreak on board a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean is low. Further investigations are ongoing. The outbreak is being controlled by a coordinated international response, including in-depth investigations, isolation and treatment of cases, medical evacuation, and laboratory testing.

On May 2, 2026, the World Health Organization received a report of a group of cruise ship passengers with a severe respiratory illness. There were 147 passengers and crew on board. As of May 4, 2026, seven cases of infection had been identified (two laboratory-confirmed cases of hantavirus infection and five suspected cases). The onset of illness occurred between April 6 and April 28, 2026, and was characterized by fever, gastrointestinal symptoms, and rapid progression to pneumonia.