Rutte demands quadrupling NATO spending on air and missile defense

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cc05b9bc-0b3b-47ce-af20-8fca472347d0/conversions/b2bb3e40-f08c-4dae-b2de-b4dbe8a2532f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cc05b9bc-0b3b-47ce-af20-8fca472347d0/conversions/b2bb3e40-f08c-4dae-b2de-b4dbe8a2532f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cc05b9bc-0b3b-47ce-af20-8fca472347d0/conversions/b2bb3e40-f08c-4dae-b2de-b4dbe8a2532f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cc05b9bc-0b3b-47ce-af20-8fca472347d0/conversions/b2bb3e40-f08c-4dae-b2de-b4dbe8a2532f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

NATO Secretary General demanded to quadruple expenditures of the alliance member countries on air and missile defense. At the same time, the states of the North Atlantic bloc should increase defense spending in general to 5% of GDP.

Rutte emphasizes that from the experience of the Ukrainian conflict they can draw a conclusion: it is the missile-bombing and drone strikes against targets in the enemy's rear that create the greatest danger.

At the next NATO summit, which starts on June 24 in The Hague, the Secretary General will demand a 4 times increase in spending.