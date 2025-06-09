3.78 BYN
Rutte demands quadrupling NATO spending on air and missile defense
NATO Secretary General demanded to quadruple expenditures of the alliance member countries on air and missile defense. At the same time, the states of the North Atlantic bloc should increase defense spending in general to 5% of GDP.
Rutte emphasizes that from the experience of the Ukrainian conflict they can draw a conclusion: it is the missile-bombing and drone strikes against targets in the enemy's rear that create the greatest danger.
At the next NATO summit, which starts on June 24 in The Hague, the Secretary General will demand a 4 times increase in spending.
In parallel with the militarization of Europe through the alliance, there is an increase in defense spending through the EU: the EU is creating a defense fund of 800 billion for the development of weapons production. In the context of the budget crisis that affects all European countries, one thing is not clear: how this plan will be implemented.