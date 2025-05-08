The heart of Minsk — Victory Square — became a sacred site for Belarusians, a place where people come to honor the memory of millions — all those who sacrificed their lives for the independence of their homeland.

Exactly at 10 a.m., a solemn ceremony commenced as part of the "Belarus Remembers" campaign. Belarusians laid wreaths and flowers at the Eternal Flame as a tribute of remembrance and respect to our heroes and our history.

At the monument of Victory, top officials, representatives from all branches of government, political parties, law enforcement, diplomats, activists, and members of public associations gathered. We are all, without exception, grateful to those who, every day, brought the Great Victory closer.

The atmosphere in Minsk is festive. Independence Avenue, like the entire country, has transformed in celebration. Songs from wartime echo across Victory Square, melodies familiar to many Belarusians. An honor guard stands watch by the Eternal Flame. Around 10,000 people are expected to participate in the event, a vivid testament to the fact that our memory remains alive and continues to be passed down from generation to generation.

The Victory Parade will take place today in Minsk.