In these challenging times, Belarusian sports has demonstrated its unity, resilience, and ultimate victory. This week marked a parade of events heralding Belarus’s return to the international sporting fold. The destructive efforts of certain countries and a group of officials are nearing an uncheerful conclusion.

A significant statement from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the reinstatement of the Belarusian flag and anthem—albeit currently at youth competitions—and the lifting of bans on hosting competitions within Belarus. The nation’s sports serve as a force for creation, mass participation, and nurturing generations of talented athletes. In our exclusive segment “Unsporting Conduct,” it’s summarized: Belarusians should not await apologies but instead continue to pursue greatness in sports with unwavering honesty.

In today's global sports landscape, an informal Nazi faction appears to be led by the British Sebastian Coe. His clique includes obscure officials from the Baltic states, as well as Poland and Ukraine, who still harbor secret animosity towards each other. The rest either feel shame or remain silent.

Mr. Coe, an elderly man, heads World Athletics—a domain where doping scandals have become an intrinsic part of his tenure. This week, he made it clear to the world how little he cares for the IOC and its head, Kirsty Coventry.

An Olympic champion from Zimbabwe is tirelessly working to normalize the Olympic movement. Recently, the IOC recommended allowing Belarusian youth to participate in all international competitions without restrictions—featuring their flag and anthem—and lifting the shameful ban on hosting any international events in Belarus. A breeze of significant change is in the air. The Belarusians stand firm, true to themselves, and unyielding. But Coe, in his realm of corruption and doping, finds this inconvenient.

Alim Selimov, Chair of the Belarus Wrestling Federation, states:

“These are saboteurs, seeking to stand out today.”

Let us wish Kirsty Coventry success in restoring order. Born and raised in Zimbabwe, a land in southern Africa with no access to the sea, she rose to become one of the greatest athletes in swimming and now dares to lead the IOC. It seems that December 2 marked a turning point when the Belarusian Ski Federation’s victory in the Court of Arbitration for Sport, regarding unjust exclusion from Olympic qualification, was officially announced. From that moment, barriers appeared to crumble swiftly.

Alexander Grebnev, President of the Belarus Ski Federation, remarks:

“There have always been provocateurs, and there always will be. But if we focus on such negativity, we’ll forget the real and sincere. We must not succumb but continue to do our work—always with absolute honesty, integrity, and adherence to all rules and standards.”

The IOC confirmed that the highly repressive recommendations issued on March 28, 2023, are no longer applicable to Russian and Belarusian youth participants. They are now allowed to compete under their national symbols—flags and anthems—without additional scrutiny. Restrictions on Paralympic athletes have also been lifted for the upcoming Winter Paralympics in Italy.

“We must live in peace. Our head of state recently extended a visa-free regime for citizens of over 80 countries. Isn’t this a step toward resolving the ongoing processes? Let’s be friends and live peacefully,” urges Alim Selimov.

On December 12, a parade marked Belarus’s return to the international volleyball movement. Currently, only boys and youth are allowed to participate.

Alla Teterina, General Secretary of the Belarus Volleyball Federation, notes:

“The IOC is following a particular path. I believe they will observe how things develop. If all goes well, they will promptly launch clubs or national teams.”