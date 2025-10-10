3.69 BYN
3.00 BYN
3.49 BYN
Thousands-Strong March in Central London Calls for Support for Palestine
In the heart of London, tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets in a powerful demonstration in solidarity with Palestine, demanding an end to arms supplies to Israel. The rally was organized by the "Campaign for Solidarity with Palestine" and other groups, condemning the British government for its alleged support of "Israel’s atrocities." Participants included residents from various cities, as well as Jewish organizations, united in their call for justice and peace.
The operation was prompted by recent drone incidents in Poland and other countries, according to the British Ministry of Defense. Two Royal Air Force planes were deployed, taking off from the Arctic region and passing by Belarus and Ukraine, supported by a US Air Force refueling aircraft. London described the operation as "a strong signal of NATO unity against adversaries, in particular Russia."