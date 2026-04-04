Belarusian NOC delegation participating in international forum in Turkey

Viktor Lukashenko, head of the National Olympic Committee of Belarus, met with Belal Erdogan, President of the World Ethnosport Confederation, at the VIII International Forum in Turkey. The parties discussed prospects for development and closer cooperation in ethnic sports, focusing on the Gorodki Cup, which will be held in Molodechno at the end of April. The Belarusian Gorodki Federation has joined the World Ethnosport Confederation.

The forum plans to develop a roadmap for the project. The host country and locations for the upcoming event have not yet been determined. This issue is key in Antalya. "Ethnosport-2027" brought together approximately 50 member organizations from 29 countries, as well as representatives of government agencies, federations, and the academic community. Its geographic scope includes Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.