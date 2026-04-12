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Belarusian Swimmers Allowed to Compete Wearing National Symbols
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Everything is back to normal. Belarusian swimmers are allowed to compete in international aquatic sports under national symbols.
As noted in the statement, older athletes will participate in competitions under the auspices of the federation alongside their colleagues, wearing appropriate uniforms, flags, and anthems. However, Belarusian boys and girls will only be able to compete after successfully passing at least four consecutive anti-doping tests.
In addition, Russia and Belarus are also reinstating their full membership rights in the organization.