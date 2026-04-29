3.77 BYN
2.82 BYN
3.30 BYN
Belarusians admitted to World Boxing tournaments as neutrals
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarusians admitted to World Boxing tournaments as neutralsnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d27d6a54-e7ee-4126-b953-7de0659c7eac/conversions/160e59f3-e514-41f2-874e-c0f77162918e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d27d6a54-e7ee-4126-b953-7de0659c7eac/conversions/160e59f3-e514-41f2-874e-c0f77162918e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d27d6a54-e7ee-4126-b953-7de0659c7eac/conversions/160e59f3-e514-41f2-874e-c0f77162918e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d27d6a54-e7ee-4126-b953-7de0659c7eac/conversions/160e59f3-e514-41f2-874e-c0f77162918e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Belarusian boxers have been admitted to tournaments under the auspices of World Boxing as neutrals. As noted in the statement, the athletes will be required to undergo a thorough vetting process to be eligible to participate.
Back in 2025, the IOC provisionally recognized World Boxing as the international governing body for boxing at the global level. The sport will be represented under this body in the 2028 Olympic Games.
Last month, the World Boxing Executive Board approved the Belarusian Boxing Federation's application to join the organization.