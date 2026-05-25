European Gymnastics announces return of Belarusian gymnasts to international arena

In April 2026, the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup was held in Baku. Belarusian athletes were in full force and even formed a team for group exercises.

Farid Gayibov, President of European Gymnastics and Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, spoke about the work done to restore justice in his "Actual Interview" article.

"In 2025, there was a European Gymnastics Congress, where elections were held. One of the main issues was the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes as neutrals at the European Championships. The Congress changed its mind, and starting in 2026, Russian and Belarusian athletes will begin competing at the European Championships as neutrals," the Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan stated.

Alina Harnosko's performance at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup

Advancing this agenda and bringing back Belarusian athletes was quite difficult. The congress itself, which includes 50 representatives, is held every two years. Two years ago, according to the UEG president, the federations weren't ready for any changes. But over time, the federation's decision changed. And considerable effort was put into this.

Farid Gaibov:

"We all want all members of European Gymnastics to be able to compete fully, but the congress is the most important body according to the organization's charter. Neither the federation's executive committee nor any other federation body can change any decision."