Four Belarusians will compete in 2026 Winter Paralympics
The start of the Winter Paralympic Games, which will be held in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, is approaching. Belarusians will participate.
Our athletes will compete for medals in cross-country skiing and will compete wearing full national symbols. This means, if they win, we will hear the Belarusian anthem and see our flag at the Games.
As a reminder, four athletes have received licenses. These are the titled Lidiya Loban and Valentina Birilo (née Shits), Darya Fedkovich, and the winner and runner-up of the recent World Cup, Roman Sviridenko.
Our team is currently at a training camp in Seefeld, Austria. The Paralympians continue their preparations for the Games under the guidance of three coaches: Anton Rumyantsev, Yuri Buranov, and Nikolai Shablovsky. The training camp will last until the end of February, and the Belarusian Paralympians plan to move into the athletes' village on March 1.