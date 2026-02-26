Four Belarusians will compete in 2026 Winter Paralympics

The start of the Winter Paralympic Games, which will be held in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, is approaching. Belarusians will participate.

Our athletes will compete for medals in cross-country skiing and will compete wearing full national symbols. This means, if they win, we will hear the Belarusian anthem and see our flag at the Games.

As a reminder, four athletes have received licenses. These are the titled Lidiya Loban and Valentina Birilo (née Shits), Darya Fedkovich, and the winner and runner-up of the recent World Cup, Roman Sviridenko.