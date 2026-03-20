History of Belarusian NOC, or How Sports Survived the 1990s and Became the Pride of the Country

Physical education and sport are an integral part of the social policy of any state. Every two years, countries come together for the Summer or Winter Olympic Games to determine who is faster, higher, and stronger.

The history of Belarusian athletes' participation in the main forums of the four-year period began in 1952 in Helsinki, where their compatriots always provided significant support for the USSR national team.

Every success of any athlete begins with their coach, who guides them toward their cherished goal.

Marina Lobach, 1988 Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics

During the Soviet period, Belarusian athletes reached the Olympic podium 108 times. Fifty-two gold medals, 28 silver medals, and 28 bronze medals were won. But time passed, life changed, and 1991 approached. A decision was made to create an Olympic Committee. A charter needed to be written—a symbiosis between the charter and other documents.

Soviet Women Representatives at the Olympic Games

The history of the new organization's formation was chronicled in the oldest sports newspaper, "Fizkulturnik Belorussii." On March 22, 1991, the National Olympic Committee was established at its founding conference in Minsk. 268 delegates heard a report and unanimously established and approved the NOC's composition. Its first leader was elected as the Chairman of the State Sports Committee of the BSSR, Vladimir Ryzhenkov.

At the dawn of its development, the newly formed agency had to learn everything for the first time. On March 9, 1992, the NOC of Belarus was recognized by the International Olympic Committee as the organization's temporary representative. The head of the organization, Juan Antonio Samaranch, arrived to get acquainted with the young state and learn about its capabilities and ambitions.

The 101st IOC Conference, held in September 1993 in Monaco, proved to be a pivotal event for Belarusian sport. At the conference, the Belarusian NOC became a full member of the global Olympic family. The republic received the right to send its national team to the Winter and Summer Olympic Games.

Training a professional athlete requires significant financial investment. The 1990s were a difficult time. Back then, everything Belarusian had to build on the ruins of the Soviet era, and sport wasn't always a priority.

Leonid Khromenkov, Honorary Member of the National Olympic Committee of Belarus:

"We decided to talk to sponsors, but they refused to help. Then I said, 'We'll buy from you later, find the money, and ask the government. Help us at this stage, we won't cheat you.' We reached an understanding. Then we moved to Slovenia and asked them to make jackets for us, because we had to go to the parade. We made mustard-colored ones for the athletes, and beige ones for the management."

Belarusian athletes in the early 1990s

The mid-1990s tested the strength of all industries, and sports was no exception. To prevent the loss of generations of athletes and coaches and to improve results, a powerful impetus was needed. In May 1997, Alexander Lukashenko was elected head of the National Olympic Committee.

It's unusual for a country's president to be elected head of its sports department. But history has proven the correctness of that decision. Afterwards, for his significant contribution to the development of the Olympic movement, Alexander Lukashenko was awarded a special prize and a commemorative medal from the IOC.

Under the new leadership, the organization gradually began to strengthen its sports infrastructure, scholarships were established by the President of Belarus, and Belarusian Olympians began to be considered national treasures.

Sports Palace in Belarus

By the mid-2000s, a clear state policy of improving sports infrastructure emerged. Hockey is a prime example of this. At the dawn of independence, Belarus had only four indoor ice rinks: two in Minsk, one each in Novopolotsk and Grodno. Currently, there are 45 rinks across the country.

Sport is the foundation of a nation's health and strength. Infrastructure is needed not so much for professionals as for the people. However, Olympians should serve as role models for amateurs. They will always be the ones to inspire Belarusians to embrace physical activity and a healthy lifestyle. There are currently over 24,000 sports facilities operating in Belarus, and their number is growing annually.