The International Olympic Committee's recommendations yesterday captivated us with their, perhaps even unexpected, boldness. They call for the return of our country's national symbols, for now for youth athletes, as well as the lifting of restrictions on hosting international competitions of any level in Belarus.

This breakthrough is a logical result of the consistent efforts our country has made together with our Russian colleagues. Of course, there will be those who will try to hinder our athletes, but their position is losing ground every day. Moreover, it is a priori a losing proposition.

Alexander Grebnev, Chairman of the Belarusian Ski Union: "There have always been, are, and will always be provocateurs, but if we focus on such negative aspects, we will forget about everything good, genuine, and sincere. We just need to not give in to all this, that's all. We just need to do our job, as we always have, with absolute honesty, integrity, and compliance with all rules and regulations."