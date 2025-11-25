3.70 BYN
2.92 BYN
3.37 BYN
NOC and IOC Presidents Hold Online Talks for the First Time
Text by:Editorial office news.by
NOC and IOC Presidents Hold Online Talks for the First Timenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0157c8da-5fa0-49b2-8d15-8023d2cd5d71/conversions/59c756d0-c911-41ed-9582-64b44f9d80b9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0157c8da-5fa0-49b2-8d15-8023d2cd5d71/conversions/59c756d0-c911-41ed-9582-64b44f9d80b9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0157c8da-5fa0-49b2-8d15-8023d2cd5d71/conversions/59c756d0-c911-41ed-9582-64b44f9d80b9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0157c8da-5fa0-49b2-8d15-8023d2cd5d71/conversions/59c756d0-c911-41ed-9582-64b44f9d80b9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
NOC President of Belarus Viktor Lukashenko and IOC President Kirsty Coventry held talks via videoconference for the first time.
The Belarusian side noted that domestic sport is going through one of the most difficult periods in history, as restrictions have affected both adult and young athletes.
Viktor Lukashenko emphasized that sport must remain above politics and expressed hope that the full participation of Belarusians in international competitions will be possible in the near future. Kirsty Coventry, in turn, stated that the IOC intends to support Belarusian athletes.