NOC and IOC Presidents Hold Online Talks for the First Time

NOC President of Belarus Viktor Lukashenko and IOC President Kirsty Coventry held talks via videoconference for the first time.

The Belarusian side noted that domestic sport is going through one of the most difficult periods in history, as restrictions have affected both adult and young athletes.

Viktor Lukashenko emphasized that sport must remain above politics and expressed hope that the full participation of Belarusians in international competitions will be possible in the near future. Kirsty Coventry, in turn, stated that the IOC intends to support Belarusian athletes.

