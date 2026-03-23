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The National Olympic Committee of Belarus continues systematic work in the field of sports diplomacy. This was announced by the head of the organization, Viktor Lukashenko, at the General Assembly, which was timed to coincide with its 35th anniversary.

The NOC began its history on March 22, 1991. Since then, Belarusian athletes have proudly defended the country's honor on the international stage. Belarusians have competed in 17 Olympic Games – nine in the Winter Olympics and eight Summer. They have won 109 medals in the main competitions of the four-year period, 22 of which are gold.

Now, as the organization's leadership notes, it is important to ensure that Belarusian athletes are allowed to participate in international competitions in all sports.

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Dmitry Dovgalenok, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Belarus:

"There's still a lot of work to do. There are sports we're not allowed to participate in, and there are the sports where we're only partially allowed to participate in. We've made progress; young people are already competing with our national symbols. The most important thing is to fight to completely lift all restrictions."