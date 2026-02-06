On February 7, Belarusian athletes will compete for medals at Winter Olympic Games

On February 7, our athletes will compete for medals at the Winter Olympics in Italy. And it so happens that these athletes will be representatives of the fair sex. Belarusian champions have always demonstrated exceptional results at the Olympics.

2026 Winter Olympics. On February 7, Marina Zueva and Anna Koroleva will compete for medals.

Irina Malevanaya, Director of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Sports, is one of our athletes' closest contacts at these competitions. As an experienced specialist, she is also a psychologist and a friend to the athletes of the Belarusian team.

Irina Malevanaya, Director of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Sports:

"The most important thing is that the team is very friendly and the staff is very professional. We found understanding here from the very first days. And, thank God, so far we haven't needed anything; we're managing on our own."

The setting in Italy, or more precisely in the northern region – Milan and Cortina d'Ampezio – is standard for such sporting events, as journalists' work at the quadrennial Games is quite limited. But thanks to the National Olympic Committee of Belarus, we are able to observe the action with such exclusiveness.

Vasily Yurchik, Team Leader of the Belarusian Team at the 2026 Winter Olympics:

"Our guys are already arriving in the Olympic Village, training has begun, and they are fully prepared to compete in the next Olympic Games."

Incidentally, exactly 70 years ago, the Winter Games were held here. The Soviet Union team won the overall standings, and the incomparable Vsevolod Bobrov shone on the ice. But back then, sport was beyond politics.

On February 7, 2026, Belarusian athletes will compete for medals at the Winter Olympics, which are being held in Italy. Marina Zueva will compete in the 3000-meter race on the speed skating oval. Marina has already completed a number of training sessions. This experienced athlete is aiming for a high result, having previously come close to success at the Olympics. We're also keeping an eye on Anna Koroleva in the cross-country skiathlon. As Vasily Yurchik, head of the Belarusian team at the Winter Olympics, noted, all the conditions have been created for our athletes, and all organizational issues have been resolved, allowing them to focus solely on the sport and results.

Vasily Yurchik, head of the Belarusian team at the 2026 Winter Olympics:

"The coaches and athletes are happy. Training is already in full swing. The athletes are living separately in a cottage located near the Olympic Village."

Stars shine at any age!

As a reminder, our country is represented at the Winter Olympics in Italy by seven athletes in speed skating, figure skating, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, and freestyle skiing. We're rooting for our women and for a remarkable athlete in the history of freestyle skiing – Belarusian Anna Guskova, Olympic champion in Pyeongchang and medalist at the Beijing Olympics.

Pavel Dik, Freestyle Skiing World Cup medalist:

"The Olympic Games are the same competitions, the only difference is the psychological pressure. Only the strongest will survive, mentally. That's why Anna has very good prospects in this."