World sport is on the road to recovery, but some sports structures and federations are still held captive by supervisors who are refusing to reinstate Belarusian athletes.

Sergei Rutenko, Chairman of the Belarusian Tennis Federation, shared this opinion in an interview with the First Information Channel. He came to Slovenia to support our futsal team, which is participating in the final stage of the European Championship.

Rutenko believes that UEFA has much to teach us, as the head of European football, Slovenian Aleksander Ceferin, has always expressed his support for us, and that's why our football teams continue to compete on the world stage under our flag and anthem. Meanwhile, volleyball, basketball, handball, and hockey are controlled from the outside.

Sergei Rutenko, Chairman of the Belarusian Tennis Federation: "I've had a good relationship with Aleksander Ceferin since my days competing in Slovenia. And when tensions flared, he, in addition to now heading the UFA, is also a lawyer. Despite all the significant pressure that was put on him, among other things, he took a fair position that protects the rights of athletes."