Secretary General of Paralympic Committee dwells on fighting discrimination of Belarusians in sports

"This can be explained by comparing the Olympic Committee with the Paralympic Committee. Members of the Olympic Committee are individuals who have been delegated rights by representatives of national Olympic committees. The Paralympic Committee is a member of the International Paralympic Committee," Shudeiko explained.

According to Nikolai Shudeiko, from the first day of the Belarusians' suspension, the Belarusian Paralympic Committee has been actively fighting to restore the athletes' rights. This is more difficult for each individual Olympic federation, as the heads of sports associations, including various international federations and the Paralympic Committee, are people who are hostile to Belarus. "A certain misanthropic attitude has developed based on nationality, on the idea that Belarusians belong to the Republic of Belarus. This has led to sanctions being imposed, and absolutely everything in sports has become politicized," added the Secretary General of the Belarusian Paralympic Committee.