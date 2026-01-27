Seven Belarusian athletes to compete at Winter Olympics in Italy as neutrals

The full list of Belarusian and Russian athletes competing at the Winter Games in Italy has been announced. Belarusian athletes will be represented at the Winter Olympics as neutrals. Seven athletes will travel to Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, while Russia will send 13.

The Belarusian delegation will be the smallest. Not all world federations have accepted the IOC's recommendation to allow athletes from both countries to qualify for the forum as a guide. A concrete example is not far to seek. The IBU has done everything possible to ensure that there are no Belarusians or Russians among the biathletes.

Thus, in February, Belarusians will be cheering on figure skater Victoria Safonova and speed skater Marina Zueva. Three freestyle skiers have qualified: Anna Guskova, Anastasia Andrianova, and Anna Derugo. Cross-country skier Anna Koroleva and alpine skier Maria Shkanova also have quotas.

In an exclusive interview with the First Information Channel Alexander Grebnev, Chairman of the Belarusian Cross-Country Skiing Federation, discussed the athletes' preparations: "Anna Koroleva still has a number of competitions to maintain her form and keep her vigilant. After that, I'm sure she'll arrive at the Olympic Village in a completely refreshed, good, and ready state of mind. As for the cross-country skiers, we always proceed solely from the sporting principle, not any bias: whoever is the best should compete—it's absolutely fair and just. Both the athletes and the coaching staff agree with this; it's the foundation of the foundation. If we deviate from this, we're worthless. That's why I've been in contact with Anya Machekhina, Anya Koroleva, and the coaching staff. This decision was made as a team, and it's absolutely considered and correct."