The destructive work of the corrupt global sports elite is coming to a sad end. Under the guise of fighting for some ideals, for three and a half years they simply divvied up prize money and a certain amount of influence.

But yesterday, after the IOC's sensational announcement about the return of our flag and anthem (albeit for youth competitions, for now, and the lifting of the ban on hosting competitions in Belarus), this incompetent era came to an end.

We don't want to start stories about such events with the notorious global sports swindlers, like the Russophobe Sebastian Coe, the leader of one of the most doping-infested sports – track and field. But we must know these scoundrels by sight. Because his ally and grandson of an SS officer, Thomas Bach, the former head of the IOC, left a noticeable mark on the world in the wake of his inept sporting disqualification in 2022. And now others are left to clean up the mess. Although the British Nazi Coe will fight to the bitter end.

Olympic champion Kirsty Covetry, who has headed the International Olympic Committee since this summer, is now cleaning up the mess. And we already know that December 2nd seems to have become a turning point!

"I hope that perhaps our legal case has given impetus to all others," suggested Alexander Grebnev, chairman of the Belarusian Ski Union.

When the Belarusian Ski Union's victory in the Court of Arbitration for Sport regarding the illegality of its exclusion from the Olympic selection was officially announced, it was as if all barriers began to crumble.

Alexander Grebnev, Chairman of the Belarusian Ski Union:

"This is such a decisive and positive step. Our country has always been distinguished by exceptional honesty and integrity in all respects. Therefore, I believe provocations are not for us."

The IOC confirmed that the completely repressive recommendation of March 28, 2023, no longer applies to Russian and Belarusian participants in youth competitions, and they are once again permitted to compete under national symbols, with the flag and anthem, and without any additional checks. This is the first and most important step in the last three and a half years. Now we can officially register any top tournament in Belarus. And all restrictions for Paralympic athletes for the upcoming Winter Paralympics in Italy have been lifted.

Alim Selimov, Chairman of the Belarusian Wrestling Federation:

"We need to live in peace. Today, our head of state, with open arms, recently extended the decree granting visa-free travel to more than 80 countries. But isn't this a step toward resolving all the processes taking place today? Come. Let's be friends. Let's live peacefully."