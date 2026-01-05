Viktor Goncharenko Appointed Head Coach of Belarus National Football Team

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c2a1f445-8194-428d-9b41-111e66120ceb/conversions/32b8ddab-c00c-49fe-a674-db9195ecd278-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c2a1f445-8194-428d-9b41-111e66120ceb/conversions/32b8ddab-c00c-49fe-a674-db9195ecd278-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c2a1f445-8194-428d-9b41-111e66120ceb/conversions/32b8ddab-c00c-49fe-a674-db9195ecd278-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c2a1f445-8194-428d-9b41-111e66120ceb/conversions/32b8ddab-c00c-49fe-a674-db9195ecd278-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Renowned Belarusian sportsman and coach Viktor Goncharenko appointed head coach of the Belarus national football team.

On January 6, a press conference was held with the head of the Belarusian Football Federation and the new coach of the national team. The contract is for four years. Goncharenko replaces Spaniard Carlos Alos, who failed to achieve significant success.

This was announced following the executive committee meeting of the Belarusian Football Federation on January 6.

Viktor Goncharenko is considered the most decorated coach in the country in the 21st century. He led BATE Borisov to the Champions' League group stage, defeating Bayern Munich and Lille. With CSKA Moscow, he won several Russian titles and defeated Real Madrid.