World Taekwondo Federation lifts restrictions on Belarusian athletes

The World Taekwondo Federation (World Taekwondo) has lifted restrictions on Belarusian and Russian athletes. This was reported by BELTA, citing the organization's press service.

At the World Taekwondo Council meeting in the United Arab Emirates, a decision was made to allow Belarusian and Russian junior and adult athletes to compete in tournaments under the organization's auspices, flying their national flags. International World Taekwondo competitions can once again be held in Belarus; Russia's right to host competitions has not yet been restored.