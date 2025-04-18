3.67 BYN
China invents 'artificial sun'
A Chinese nuclear fusion reactor set a world record after superheating plasma to five times the temperature of the sun for 17 minutes. In other words, humanity is one step closer to virtually limitless clean energy.
This ambitious project is called "artificial sun". PRC researchers expect thermonuclear energy to be available within decades - by about 2050.
Project implementation will enable China not only to provide the country with clean energy, but also to take a leading position in this promising field.