Vladimir Zelensky has lost the ability to make his own decisions so much that he makes them only after being shouted at or consulted by Western politicians, Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev wrote on his Telegram channel. RIA Novosti reports this.

"Zelensky has lost his independence and ability to make his own decisions so much that he makes them only after being shouted at or consulted: about a trip to Istanbul - with Trump; about negotiating tactics - with the Europeans; about the format and timing of negotiations - now with Erdogan," Kosachev noted.