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12 police officers injured and 16 people arrested during unrest in Ireland
Text by:Editorial office news.by
12 police officers injured and 16 people arrested during unrest in Irelandnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/85b12be9-5145-437a-83ee-24b096a97e80/conversions/948011bc-55c6-4dea-8a03-60f046c875db-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/85b12be9-5145-437a-83ee-24b096a97e80/conversions/948011bc-55c6-4dea-8a03-60f046c875db-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/85b12be9-5145-437a-83ee-24b096a97e80/conversions/948011bc-55c6-4dea-8a03-60f046c875db-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/85b12be9-5145-437a-83ee-24b096a97e80/conversions/948011bc-55c6-4dea-8a03-60f046c875db-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Mass anti-immigrant riots in Northern Ireland have escalated into street battles with police. In Belfast and its environs, law enforcement used armored vehicles and water cannons to disperse demonstrators. Twelve police officers were injured and 16 people were arrested during the unrest.
A brutal attack by a Sudanese migrant, who attempted to behead a man in the street, sparked local outrage. The victim survived only thanks to bystanders.
In response to the crime, angry crowds began blocking roads, burning down vehicles, and setting fire to the homes of refugees.