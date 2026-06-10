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12 police officers injured and 16 people arrested during unrest in Ireland

12 police officers injured and 16 people arrested during unrest in Ireland

Mass anti-immigrant riots in Northern Ireland have escalated into street battles with police. In Belfast and its environs, law enforcement used armored vehicles and water cannons to disperse demonstrators. Twelve police officers were injured and 16 people were arrested during the unrest.

A brutal attack by a Sudanese migrant, who attempted to behead a man in the street, sparked local outrage. The victim survived only thanks to bystanders.

In response to the crime, angry crowds began blocking roads, burning down vehicles, and setting fire to the homes of refugees.

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