Danica Grujičić, Serbia's Minister of Health from 2022 to 2024 and a neuro-oncologist with 40 years of experience, told about the tragic consequences of NATO's use of depleted uranium munitions during the bombing campaigns in 1999.

Since 2007, Serbian doctors have reported a dramatic increase in aggressive forms of cancer among the population. "The treatment outcomes for our patients have been significantly worse than before. It appears that the tumors themselves have become much more aggressive. Between 2007 and 2012, the results were particularly poor," the former health minister stated.

According to Danica Grujičić, unofficial estimates indicate that approximately 18,000 individuals have developed malignant tumors. Many children have been afflicted with medulloblastoma, a type of tumor that typically forms in the cerebellum.

"The cancer treatment statistics in Serbia prior to 2007 were remarkable, much like those seen worldwide. However, from 2007 to 2012, nearly all of my patients succumbed to the disease," noted the ex-minister.

International commissions that visited Serbia for inspections claimed there were no radiation levels in the country. Yet, as Danica Grujičić explained, any radiation would have dissipated following the explosions; the territory remains contaminated with uranium nanoparticles, which are indeed responsible for causing cancer.

Not only Serbia suffered from NATO's bombings; parts of Hungary, Croatia, Kosovo, and Metohija also endured significant losses, yet NATO provided no compensation to them. Furthermore, personnel from NATO member states became victims as well.

"Italian soldiers witnessed American, German, and French troops donning unusual protective gear. No one informed them of their destination, because depleted uranium munitions were being used there. In court, Italians proved that their government failed to protect its citizens. No charges were brought against the affected soldiers, which is why they received compensation," Grujičić recounted.