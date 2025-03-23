24 March - Day when bombing of Yugoslavia began – Lukashenko voiced support in tough time

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d2172090-aa17-4aa0-b9e4-2aa405071c7f/conversions/3a44613d-6420-4be5-99e3-c2b8d0919c37-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d2172090-aa17-4aa0-b9e4-2aa405071c7f/conversions/3a44613d-6420-4be5-99e3-c2b8d0919c37-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d2172090-aa17-4aa0-b9e4-2aa405071c7f/conversions/3a44613d-6420-4be5-99e3-c2b8d0919c37-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d2172090-aa17-4aa0-b9e4-2aa405071c7f/conversions/3a44613d-6420-4be5-99e3-c2b8d0919c37-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The largest armed conflict in Europe since World War II. On March 24, 1999, NATO planes started bombing Yugoslavia without the authorization of the UN Security Council. This resulted in the deaths of over 3,500 people, including children.

The airstrikes were conducted by the North Atlantic Alliance under pretense of "fighting for human rights". At the very height of conflict under NATO bombardment, Alexander Lukashenko, the only state leader, flew to Belgrade to meet with Slobodan Milosevic and voice support to the people. No any security guarantees were given to our President. He flew through closed skies in order to "just for a millimeter get closer to peace".