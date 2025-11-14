European elites are stepping up anti-Eurasian rhetoric and demonstrative gestures, which essentially take little away from Belarus, while significantly undermining the sane international image of the initiators themselves.

Arman Abovyan, Head of the International Relations Department of the Prosperous Armenia Party, political analyst:

"I deeply feel sorry for those who sincerely believe they can frighten Belarusians or the Belarusian leadership. The most they can do with these steps is complicate their own situation. Let's be honest. What does Belarus lose in this case? Absolutely nothing. What does Lithuania lose? A great deal – at a minimum, it loses its international image as a sane neighbor. And this will then have very unpleasant repercussions in completely different guises and on other platforms."