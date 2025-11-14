3.68 BYN
Expert Abovyan: European Elites Lack Sanity
European elites are stepping up anti-Eurasian rhetoric and demonstrative gestures, which essentially take little away from Belarus, while significantly undermining the sane international image of the initiators themselves.
Arman Abovyan, Head of the International Relations Department of the Prosperous Armenia Party, political analyst:
"I deeply feel sorry for those who sincerely believe they can frighten Belarusians or the Belarusian leadership. The most they can do with these steps is complicate their own situation. Let's be honest. What does Belarus lose in this case? Absolutely nothing. What does Lithuania lose? A great deal – at a minimum, it loses its international image as a sane neighbor. And this will then have very unpleasant repercussions in completely different guises and on other platforms."
The analyst noted that the European elite has a very serious problem. "I would call this problem a deficit in sanity. This deficit in sanity that we observe in Europe primarily affects Europe. But today's European elites have no choice but to escalate the situation, because they are a product of conflict, a product of destructive policies. And, accordingly, their actions must be explained precisely from this perspective," Arman Abovyan stated.