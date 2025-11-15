Lukashenko: No one can break unity of Belarus and Russia

Belarus and Russia have been and will be together; no one can tear their unity apart. This opinion was expressed by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on November 17 during a meeting with Yuri Slyusar, Governor of Russia's Rostov Region, BelTA reported.

The head of state emphasized the importance of maintaining and developing relations between the two countries, especially in the current difficult circumstances. "The pressure from outside is colossal. I won't reveal addresses, passwords, or secret locations. You know this well. Therefore, we must hold our own. Belarus and Russia have been and will be together. No one can tear our unity apart, no matter how much someone might want to. The people, the nations, will not allow this. This must be endured, this must be maintained. This is the most important thing," the Belarusian leader said.