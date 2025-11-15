Lukashenko Congratulates President of Algeria on his 80th Birthday

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c601dc02-a1c7-4165-923e-6d2c11f403eb/conversions/c678bb58-acb7-4063-9f44-1790aba69ec2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c601dc02-a1c7-4165-923e-6d2c11f403eb/conversions/c678bb58-acb7-4063-9f44-1790aba69ec2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c601dc02-a1c7-4165-923e-6d2c11f403eb/conversions/c678bb58-acb7-4063-9f44-1790aba69ec2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c601dc02-a1c7-4165-923e-6d2c11f403eb/conversions/c678bb58-acb7-4063-9f44-1790aba69ec2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his birthday. The Algerian leader is turning 80, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian head of state press service.

"Your significant personal contribution to the development of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, strengthening its sovereignty, and improving the well-being of its citizens deserves the highest praise," the congratulatory message reads. "Algeria is demonstrating dynamic growth in industry, agriculture, education, healthcare, science, and innovation. These successes are clear evidence of your commitment to ensuring the sustainability of national potential and the progress of the state."

Alexander Lukashenko is confident that his meeting with Abdelmadjid Tebboune will help identify specific measures to further deepen Belarusian-Algerian cooperation and elevate it to a new strategic level.