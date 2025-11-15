3.67 BYN
Amkodor Delivers First Batch of Vehicles to Nicaragua
Belarusian Amkodor has delivered the first batch of vehicles to Nicaragua. The equipment has already arrived in Central America, opening a new stage of a major export contract. It will be implemented over the next two years.
The batch, which was delivered to the authorized dealer, included 28 loaders. All machines are manufactured in tropical conditions, taking into account the climate, high humidity, and operating conditions in Nicaragua.
Assembly of the machines is currently underway at the dealer's site. The next stage is pre-sale preparation and training of local specialists, which the Belarusian manufacturer will conduct jointly with Nicaraguan mechanics. This format of cooperation will ensure a high level of service and maintenance for the machines.