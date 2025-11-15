Amkodor Delivers First Batch of Vehicles to Nicaragua

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90a9f688-341e-481f-ac93-84c8b26ade3c/conversions/d1039a68-74e3-4196-b26d-8e9a7deaf7d2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90a9f688-341e-481f-ac93-84c8b26ade3c/conversions/d1039a68-74e3-4196-b26d-8e9a7deaf7d2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90a9f688-341e-481f-ac93-84c8b26ade3c/conversions/d1039a68-74e3-4196-b26d-8e9a7deaf7d2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90a9f688-341e-481f-ac93-84c8b26ade3c/conversions/d1039a68-74e3-4196-b26d-8e9a7deaf7d2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarusian Amkodor has delivered the first batch of vehicles to Nicaragua. The equipment has already arrived in Central America, opening a new stage of a major export contract. It will be implemented over the next two years.

The batch, which was delivered to the authorized dealer, included 28 loaders. All machines are manufactured in tropical conditions, taking into account the climate, high humidity, and operating conditions in Nicaragua.