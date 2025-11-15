Lukashenko: Belarusians 85-90% Capable to Construct Third Power Unit of BelNPP

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3fa59fea-6eae-4b2c-9c0d-411e79035abd/conversions/a99bc2e6-617c-4cc0-85f8-701d03ec7caf-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3fa59fea-6eae-4b2c-9c0d-411e79035abd/conversions/a99bc2e6-617c-4cc0-85f8-701d03ec7caf-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3fa59fea-6eae-4b2c-9c0d-411e79035abd/conversions/a99bc2e6-617c-4cc0-85f8-701d03ec7caf-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3fa59fea-6eae-4b2c-9c0d-411e79035abd/conversions/a99bc2e6-617c-4cc0-85f8-701d03ec7caf-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarusian specialists can build 85-90% of the third power unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant themselves, while sourcing the main components from Russia. This statement was made by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting with Rostov Region Governor Yuri Slyusar, BelTA reports.

The head of state noted that the construction of a new nuclear power plant had been discussed with Russian partner Rosatom. "We decided to build the third unit and will also engage in dialogue on the construction of a second nuclear power plant, again in the east (of Belarus – BelTA note)," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian leader stated that he also discussed this matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a telephone conversation on November 15: "Vladimir Vladimirovich and I discussed this matter the day before yesterday and agreed to continue the discussion."

According to Alexander Lukashenko, Vladimir Putin supported the idea of building a third power unit at the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant. "We are ready to build the third unit. The President has absolutely no objection—I feel and know his support. The head of Rosatom expresses his absolute support. Of course, they are interested in this," the head of state noted. "Especially since we are 85-90 percent ready to build this plant ourselves. As for the engineering and the reactor—that's Russian side. We will get the key components from Russia, but we know how to do everything else. The Russians taught us how to do it during the construction of this first plant."