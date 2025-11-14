At the Belarusian-Polish border, the checkpoints "Kuznica Bialostocka" and "Bobrowniki" will reopen tomorrow at 2 a.m. This was officially communicated to Belarus on November 15. The relevant resolution was signed by the Polish Minister of the Interior and Administration.

The State Customs Committee noted that our customs authorities are fully prepared to resume movement at the neighboring Belarusian checkpoints "Bruzgi" and "Berestovitsa." Shifts are staffed, infrastructure has been upgraded. Naturally, this will improve the situation at the border. Conversely, we see completely opposite actions from Lithuania.

Throughout the week, the president was briefed on what was happening at the border. The actions of the official Vilnius, which has been wavering back and forth for a month, led to them even refusing entry to their own citizens. Kilometer-long queues at the border, where people had to wait for days or even weeks — they began to set up makeshift living arrangements there. Some could not endure the tension and left. Empty trucks stood along the roadside, obstructing traffic.

A decision was made by the president — to restore order — by placing trucks on guarded parking areas. Most drivers, if they were still on Belarusian territory at that time, had already gone home — (no one was holding them). For those who remained, Alexander Lukashenko instructed to create the most comfortable conditions. After all, drivers are not at fault.

This report will not be about yet another day at the border, although the word "another" fits perfectly. About people who were abandoned so loudly that they will remember it for a long time.

Perhaps a short montage of images — a quick cut — of people at the border.

Officially, the border with Lithuania is closed. Vilnius, over the past month, couldn’t decide whether to open or close it, or restrict movement, and for some reason, was making decisions for Minsk about who could or couldn’t travel across the border territories. When it became clear that Lithuania was not letting even its own citizens through — there was no point in keeping these cargoes along the road. Complaints from people also started to come in. Civilized — we have opened the passage — trucks are placed, I note, on protected special sites.

At one of the customs control zones between Belarus and Lithuania — at the "Kamenny Log" checkpoint — there are over 100 trucks. The cost of parking per day is 120 euros, and considering the waiting time, the cargo inside, and importantly, the drivers themselves, who remain here — they also need to eat. All this adds up to a significant amount of money. Lithuanian business could lose up to 10 million euros just from this, not to mention reputational damage.

"As a Lithuanian company representative, I understand, the losses are huge. When Poland closed its border, Polish carriers paid 30 euros per day for parking. Here, it’s 120. It will be tough. I don’t even know. If they stay for more than a month, I think we won’t even pick them up," said an entrepreneur.

Providing drivers with all necessary conditions on the parking lots is a presidential instruction from Belarus. The official Vilnius does not even consider the financial losses, not to mention the people working there. For travelers, EU citizens, and businesses — the situation is, of course, difficult.

"I want to state that we have been ready to open the border for a long time. We did not close it. Within a few hours, from our side, it can resume operation. Border guards are generally ready for this," said Alexander Lukashenko.

At some point, closing the border with Belarus became a trend, subscribed to, for example, by Estonia, which has no border connection with Belarus.

Erika Schvencene, activist, leader of the International Neighborhood Forum (Lithuania):

"I understand where all these steps of the Lithuanian government are leading. They are, of course, pushing the European Union, the British, and the United States, who are seeking their benefit. And Lithuania here is not needed by anyone. It’s just a player who will be written off later."

Lithuania has been trying to please Brussels all this time and even attacking those who definitely should not be attacked — for example, China.

When Vilnius tried to teach official Beijing how to operate, experts compared their actions very specifically to sprats trying to teach a dragon.

China did not bother to count to two. Diplomatic relations with Lithuania are now cut. Moreover, China has stopped issuing visas even to Lithuanian citizens. Vilnius, realizing its mistake, tried to fix the situation. But it was too late! The next target was Minsk.

It all started on October 29. A notification was received by the border authorities that the Lithuanian government had adopted a resolution to close the border. The condition: "we only let our own" — was there. But very slowly. To genuinely annoy the Belarusian side.

Lithuanian trucks will only be able to move after Lithuania’s authorities resume normal movement through the checkpoints "Medininkai" and "Shalchininkai." Meanwhile, trucks are stationed at special sites in "Berestovitsa," "Kamenny Log," "Kotlovka," "Benyakony," "Smorgon" — all under surveillance, with fire and police vehicles patrolling, ensuring order on approach roads.

Dmitry Parfenov, head of the "Benyakony" customs post of the Grodno regional customs:

"All remaining Lithuanian trucks on the shoulders near the checkpoints are placed on specially established sites. There are about 1,300 Lithuanian trucks in total. Round-the-clock security is provided at these parking lots."

Dmitry Rezenkov, head of the Grodno regional police:

"Abandoned trailers and semi-trailers with Lithuanian registration without tractors have accumulated on the roads. These vehicles were parked chaotically, creating danger to traffic and potential accidents. Therefore, the police chief ordered to evacuate them to guarded parking lots. The process is now complete."