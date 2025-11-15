Trump Calls for Sanctions against Moscow's Partners

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/69001da3-37da-4818-a197-052519ea5a44/conversions/afc58e75-630d-4632-bdd3-c3e0422deaa3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/69001da3-37da-4818-a197-052519ea5a44/conversions/afc58e75-630d-4632-bdd3-c3e0422deaa3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/69001da3-37da-4818-a197-052519ea5a44/conversions/afc58e75-630d-4632-bdd3-c3e0422deaa3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/69001da3-37da-4818-a197-052519ea5a44/conversions/afc58e75-630d-4632-bdd3-c3e0422deaa3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Trump's controversial policy – the American leader supported a bill imposing sanctions on Russia's partner countries. The U.S. President stated that he would approve the initiative advanced by members of Congress, while acknowledging that Iran could be added to the list.

Donald Trump, U.S. President:

“I’ve heard they’re doing this and I have nothing against it. Republicans are drafting a very tough sanctions bill against any country that trades with Russia. They may add Iran to it. I proposed this. So for any country that does business with Russia, strong sanctions will be imposed.”

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c7bd4fef-ab6a-4dbb-b90b-62f2b40edde7/conversions/66bf4316-98a8-4844-acbd-9651c53bbf8a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c7bd4fef-ab6a-4dbb-b90b-62f2b40edde7/conversions/66bf4316-98a8-4844-acbd-9651c53bbf8a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c7bd4fef-ab6a-4dbb-b90b-62f2b40edde7/conversions/66bf4316-98a8-4844-acbd-9651c53bbf8a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c7bd4fef-ab6a-4dbb-b90b-62f2b40edde7/conversions/66bf4316-98a8-4844-acbd-9651c53bbf8a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w