3.67 BYN
2.97 BYN
3.45 BYN
Trump Calls for Sanctions against Moscow's Partners
Trump's controversial policy – the American leader supported a bill imposing sanctions on Russia's partner countries. The U.S. President stated that he would approve the initiative advanced by members of Congress, while acknowledging that Iran could be added to the list.
Donald Trump, U.S. President:
“I’ve heard they’re doing this and I have nothing against it. Republicans are drafting a very tough sanctions bill against any country that trades with Russia. They may add Iran to it. I proposed this. So for any country that does business with Russia, strong sanctions will be imposed.”
The sanctions plan was presented in early April by a bipartisan group of Senate members. The initiative also includes secondary sanctions against Moscow's trading partners. Senators proposed imposing 500% import duties on US imports from countries that purchase oil, gas, uranium, and other goods from Russia.