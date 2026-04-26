Abbas Araghchi to visit Russia on April 27

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali announced that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Russia on April 27. In Moscow, he expects to hold talks on the conflict in the Middle East, according to TASS.

"During his trip to Moscow, Mr. Araghchi will hold consultations with Russian authorities on the current status of negotiations, the ceasefire, and developments surrounding the conflict," the diplomat said, as quoted on the Iranian Embassy in Moscow's Telegram channel.

"Considering the bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as the fact that Iran and Russia, as neighbors, share a common vision on a number of regional and international issues, we see regular contacts at the highest and highest levels," the ambassador continued. "If any initiatives arise, including joint ones, the parties will discuss them."