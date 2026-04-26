3.76 BYN
2.82 BYN
3.29 BYN
Abbas Araghchi to visit Russia on April 27
Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali announced that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Russia on April 27. In Moscow, he expects to hold talks on the conflict in the Middle East, according to TASS.
"During his trip to Moscow, Mr. Araghchi will hold consultations with Russian authorities on the current status of negotiations, the ceasefire, and developments surrounding the conflict," the diplomat said, as quoted on the Iranian Embassy in Moscow's Telegram channel.
"Considering the bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as the fact that Iran and Russia, as neighbors, share a common vision on a number of regional and international issues, we see regular contacts at the highest and highest levels," the ambassador continued. "If any initiatives arise, including joint ones, the parties will discuss them."
Jalali also noted the effective cooperation between Moscow and Tehran on the international stage. "This cooperation was clearly evident during the discussion of the recent UN Security Council resolution. The US-sponsored resolution on the Strait of Hormuz was unbalanced and irrational. Russia and China opposed it and used their veto power."