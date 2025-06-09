Activists from Madeleine ship taken to airport for deportation

Protests are underway in Europe. Here, the reason was the detention of a group of activists led by Greta Thunberg by Israel. In the Netherlands, clashes broke out near the Foreign Ministry building in The Hague.

In Paris, thousands of protesters gathered at the Place de la Republique at the call of the left-wing party "France Unbowed". By nightfall, there were already about 50 thousand people on the streets. The police, as usual, began to disperse the demonstrators and drag away the participants of the sit-in picket. Protests took place in other cities in France as well.