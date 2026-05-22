3.87 BYN
2.73 BYN
3.18 BYN
Al Arabiya: Iran Requests Compensation from US for Opening Strait of Hormuz
Iran has proposed that the US open the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for compensation from Washington. This was reported by BelTA, citing the Saudi Arabian television channel Al Arabiya.
"Iran has proposed opening the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for compensation from the United States," the channel's sources claim.
According to their sources, Iran has conveyed two proposals to Pakistan, which is mediating indirect talks with the US. Iranian authorities also proposed "discussing the sanctions and frozen assets file before signing any agreement."
Earlier, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, stated that the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions would not be discussed at the current stage of negotiations with the US. He stated that the demand for lifting restrictions is Iran's unwavering position and will be discussed at subsequent stages after the agreement is finalized