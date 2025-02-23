3.57 BYN
3.21 BYN
3.36 BYN
Allies Summit: Ursula von der Leyen and Gitanas Nausėda Arrive in Ukraine
Allies of Ukraine are gathering in Kiev. At the capital's railway station, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas have arrived.
On February 24, 12 heads of state, primarily from the EU but also including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to convene. Following the mini-summit, a statement supporting Zelensky's administration will be issued. However, significant initiatives are unlikely, other than a commitment to fully support and meet the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
In reality, the European Union cannot fully replace the assistance that the United States provides. EU countries lack both the financial resources and sufficient military supplies. Overall, the current summit in Kiev cannot be characterized as a gathering of victors.