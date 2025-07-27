3.70 BYN
Belarus and Indonesia Explore Cooperation in Military Sphere
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus and Indonesia discussed the prospects of military cooperation, reports BELTA, citing the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus.
During the visit to Belarus by Indonesian Defense Minister Shafri Shamshuddin, he held a meeting with Pavel Muraveiko, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus.
The parties examined issues related to bilateral military collaboration, focusing on a specific list of activities planned for future implementation. Participants highlighted the friendly nature of interstate relations, emphasizing that mutual respect for historical and cultural values forms the foundation that enables open and trusting dialogue.