Text by:Editorial office news.by
Politico reports on potential withdrawal of one-third of U.S. forces from Europe
Politico writes about the possible withdrawal of one-third of U.S. troops from Europe. Currently, the number of American military personnel in the EU is up to 100,000, with the largest contingent in Germany. The Pentagon may withdraw 20,000 personnel, who were deployed to the continent during the Biden administration.
European allies are urgently developing contingency plans, considering that the region's defense capability largely depends on U.S. military presence, as well as aviation and logistics support.
Experts believe that if the U.S. reduces its presence in Europe to 65,000 troops, NATO could face new security risks.