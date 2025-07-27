3.70 BYN
Trump Threatens to Shorten 50-Day Window for Achieving Peace in Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Donald Trump has issued a warning that he may alter the conditions of the ultimatum regarding Ukraine, specifically by reducing the 50-day period allotted for establishing peace. He explicitly stated: "I plan to cut these 50 days down to a shorter number because I already know the answer and what will happen."
On July 14, the President of the United States issued an ultimatum to Moscow, demanding the conclusion of a peace agreement with Kyiv. Failure to comply, he warned, would result in the imposition of 100% tariffs on Russian imports, along with secondary sanctions targeting countries that purchase oil, gas, and other energy resources.
The Kremlin responded that Vladimir Putin would comment on Trump's statements if he deems it necessary.