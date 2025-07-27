Trump Threatens to Shorten 50-Day Window for Achieving Peace in Ukraine

Donald Trump has issued a warning that he may alter the conditions of the ultimatum regarding Ukraine, specifically by reducing the 50-day period allotted for establishing peace. He explicitly stated: "I plan to cut these 50 days down to a shorter number because I already know the answer and what will happen."

On July 14, the President of the United States issued an ultimatum to Moscow, demanding the conclusion of a peace agreement with Kyiv. Failure to comply, he warned, would result in the imposition of 100% tariffs on Russian imports, along with secondary sanctions targeting countries that purchase oil, gas, and other energy resources.