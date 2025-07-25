Attacking People and Filming It: Teen Gang Terrorizes German Town

In the German town of Harzeffield, a group of teenagers is attacking people on the streets, filming the assaults, and spreading the videos online. This was reported by BELTA, citing the publication Bild.

Residents of Harzeffield, located near Hamburg, have decided to stop waiting for police help and have begun patrolling the streets themselves.

"Everyone feels abandoned. That’s why we, citizens, have to help ourselves. There are already more than 300 of us," says a local resident.

Volunteers are on duty every day at schools, train stations, and other potentially dangerous locations.

"At the train station, a boy was knocked down and nearly pushed onto the rails. When I saw the videos published online by the criminals, I realized I can no longer let my children go out alone," says a town resident.