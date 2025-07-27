Thailand and Cambodia Agree to Ceasefire, Says Malaysian Prime Minister

Thailand and Cambodia have reached an agreement to cease hostilities, with a ceasefire set to take effect in the early hours of July 29, announced the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

This represents a crucial step toward de-escalating the conflict and restoring peace and security in the region.

However, despite the promising news, fighting continued along the border. Both Thailand and Cambodia accuse each other of provocations. Clashes erupted last Thursday, resulting in casualties on both sides, including civilians. Nearly 300,000 people have been evacuated from the danger zone to date.