Thailand and Cambodia Prepared to Hold Talks for Conflict Resolution

U.S. President Donald Trump continues to play the role of peacemaker. Soon, Cambodia and Thailand are set to engage in high-level negotiations in Malaysia, as announced by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to him, the discussions will focus on establishing a ceasefire, and representatives from the State Department are already in Malaysia to facilitate these diplomatic talks. Both Rubio and Trump remain actively engaged with their counterparts in Thailand and Cambodia, closely monitoring the evolving situation.