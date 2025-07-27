3.70 BYN
Ban on Export of Medicines and Prosthetics to Russia Proposed in US
A bill has been introduced in the U.S. Congress proposing a ban on the export of medicines and prosthetics to Russia.
The legislation is titled "H.R.4762 – A bill aimed at prohibiting the export of medicines and prosthetics to the Russian Federation," according to the official document.
The bill was authored by Republican Morgan LaTurner from Texas. It has been referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs for review.
As of late 2024, Russia's imports of medicines from the United States have decreased to $13.2 million — nearly threefold less than in 2023, reaching levels not seen in two decades. Russia now ranks only 56th among the largest buyers of American pharmaceuticals.