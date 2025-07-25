3.71 BYN
Orban: The European Union Is on the Brink of Collapse, Urgent Measures Needed to Save It
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The European Union is on the verge of disintegration, and urgent measures are required to save it. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced this to Romanian students.
Orban proposes implementing the "Europe of different speeds" project. This approach would allow all member states to retain their voting rights and influence, but at their own level of integration.
For example, Hungary is interested in economic cooperation but finds the EU's migration and cultural policies unacceptable. Similarly, Orban believes Ukraine does not meet EU requirements on any parameter. However, if Brussels desires, Kyiv could participate in European integration at the level of defense programs.